Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with coastal showers and storms yet again with temps in the 70’s and muggy conditions.

Throughout the day, rain chances will increase to around 50-60% this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s, which is below average for this time of year. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Storms will fade this evening.

Rain chances level out to between 30% and 40% through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 70’s. The tropics are quiet.