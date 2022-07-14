Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start out again with coastal showers and storms and temps in the 70’s for most.

Throughout the day, rain coverage will increase in coverage (70%) with highs reaching the upper 80’s (below average). Some strong storms are possible with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. There is also still a HIGH RISK for rip currents through tomorrow, so if you see some sun on the beach, please stay out of the water.

The rain chance does stay high through Friday (around 60%), but finally drops off a little bit this weekend to near where we typically are this time of year (30%-40%). Temps will stay in the mid-to-upper 80’s today and tomorrow, but will be closer to 90 this weekend and into next week.