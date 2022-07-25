Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start out with some coastal and offshore showers this morning with temps in the 70’s for most.

Throughout this morning and into the early afternoon, the coastal showers and storms will become more numerous. Into the afternoon, those will spread inland and become more widely scattered. No organized severe weather is expected, but since it is summertime, one or two of the storms that do occur could be strong with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. High temps will be pretty seasonable in the low-to-mid 90’s for most.

Tonight, skies will clear as lows drop into the 70’s with continuing muggy conditions.

Summertime continues through the rest of the week with afternoon showers and storms and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

The tropics are quiet.