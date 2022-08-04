Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start out with a few coastal showers and storms this morning. Temps are in the 70’s with humid conditions.

Through the morning and afternoon, the coastal rain will scoot inland and increase in coverage as highs top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

Friday through the weekend, we keep rain chances between 30% and 40% with afternoon showers and storms….Just less of them. Rain chances increase again moving into next week. Temps stay seasonable in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

The tropics are currently quiet.