Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –

We start out mostly quiet this morning with temperatures in the 70’s. Our radar is dry with the exception of a few very isolated showers.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the lower 90’s for most with scattered afternoon showers and storms, similar to yesterday. No organized severe weather is expected, BUT it is summertime, so any storms that do form could be strong with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Tonight, we clear out as lows drop to the 70’s.

Rain chances increase to between 50% and 60% midweek with temps more seasonable in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. These higher rain chances linger into the weekend.

TROPICS: In the tropics, we are tracking THREE tropical disturbances, but none of them are imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. The first is what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 in the tropical Atlantic. This term means that NHC is confident that this will become a tropical cyclone, it just does not have a defined center of circulation yet……BUT they wanted to go ahead and issue watches, warnings and a track. This track takes the system WELL to our south towards Central America and is not a threat to our area. The second area is in the central tropical Atlantic and has a low chance for development. This is still far away so we have plenty of time to track it, and it is not an immediate threat. The third and final area is in the northern Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana. This also has a low chance for development and is expected to continue its trek west towards Texas.