Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy 4th of July, Gulf Coast!

We start with some coastal showers and storms this morning, but most are quiet. Temperatures start in the 70’s for most.

Throughout the day, scattered storms will start to drift inland becoming more widespread. It will not be a complete washout, but be sure you have backup indoor plans just in case. If a storm does form over your area, it could be strong with lightning, thunder, and gusty winds, but no organized severe weather is expected. Highs will reach the upper 80’s at the coast with low-to-mid 90’s at the beaches.

The good news is, rain chances should be fading by fireworks time. We cannot rule out a stray shower or storm, but the trend will be clearing. Temps will be in the 70’s and 80’s.

For the rest of the week, rain chances will level out at around 40% which is pretty normal for this time of year. Highs will stick in the lower 90’s for most.

The tropics are quiet.