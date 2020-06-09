Scattered showers and storms with high humidity

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon, Gulf Coast!

Cristobal continues to move away to the northwest. The main effects are gone, but some lingering effects continue. A coastal flood advisory continues for Mobile Bay and the Mobile/Baldwin County Coast. Minor coastal flooding that could result in isolated road closures will continue through this afternoon. Surf has decreased, but the risk for rip currents remains high through Wednesday afternoon. The rip current risk for Thursday is moderate but is expected to be back to low for the weekend. Please stay out of the water until conditions get better.

This afternoon will be warm and sticky with high temperatures reaching the upper 80’s, but due to the high humidity, it will feel like it is in the 90’s and even triple digits in some spots. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms this afternoon at a 70% chance. Some of these storms could be strong or briefly severe with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. On Wednesday it’s a 50% chance for thunderstorms with highs near 90 before drier air works in leaving us with a seasonable and sunny end of the week.