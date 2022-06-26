MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have had another good coverage of showers and storms this afternoon. Some have produced gusty winds and heavy downpours. Those will move out by the later evening hours, but clouds will stay over the region overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach into the low- to mid-90’s across the viewing area.

This week will bring more scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will stay between 30 and 40 percent for a good portion of the week with high temperatures cooler than this past week in the low- to mid-90’s. Rip current risk is expected to stay low over the next few days with a northeast wind shifting to a southeast wind throughout the day.

We are still tracking a couple of developments in the tropics. One system is sitting just to the south of the viewing area and is moving to the west into northwestern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. This has just a 20 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. Another system is moving through the central Tropical Atlantic and is moving to the west into the Caribbean and is expected to move into portions of Central America. This system has a 40 percent chance of formation over the next 2 days and a 70 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days.

