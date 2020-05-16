Scattered showers and storms tomorrow, sunny starting Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s. Inland communities will stay in the mid-60’s where the closer to the beaches will stay in the low-to-mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with a SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Highs tomorrow will be very warm in the mid-80’s inland and lower 80’s at the coast. We will also have our best chance for rain with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow into Monday. This most likely won’t be the soaking rain we need to help with the drought situation. Not everyone will get rain, but those that do will see less than an inch.

Starting Tuesday we will see sunshine and warm temperatures climbing to the mid-to-upper 80’s by the end of your work week.

Tropical Depression 1 has formed in the Atlantic, but this is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. Remember, hurricane season is here!