Scattered Showers and Storms Through Work-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway through the week. Today’s headlines include scattered showers, a summer-like pattern soon, and Arthur is no more. In the tropics, things are quiet and are expected to remain that way through at least the next week.

On and off showers and storms will continue into Wednesday. Higher rain chances will be in our coastal communities. The farther inland you go, the lower the chance. Temperatures will be held in the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to extra cloud cover. Most of the rain today will fall along and south of a stalled-out front. Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm with gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

The front will begin lifting north Thursday with isolated storms and warmer temperatures. Fewer showers are expected by the Memorial Day weekend, but a few daytime showers and afternoon pop-ups will remain possible. Highs will close in on the 90s with morning lows in the 70s.