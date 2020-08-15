Scattered showers and storms this morning, drier Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast and happy Saturday!

We will have showers and a couple of thunderstorms around this morning, but these will start to decrease in coverage throughout the day. Grab that umbrella if you are heading out this morning, just in case. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees with a low risk for rip currents at the beaches. Seas for you boaters are at 2 ft with a W wind at 15 kt. Tonight lows will slip into the low-to-mid 70’s.

Tomorrow the rain will be cleared out for most areas with only a 10-20% chance of a shower or isolated storm, making it a great day to get out and enjoy outdoor activities like the beach or golf.Rain chances will increase as the week goes on as a front stalls over our area. High temperatures will be on the downward trend as the rain coverage increases, falling below 90 for most spots by Friday.

Tropical Storms Kyle and Josephine are out in the tropics, but are not a threat to the Gulf Coast. For more info –> https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropical-storm-kyle-has-formed-off-the-mid-atlantic-coast-josephine-continues-to-struggle/