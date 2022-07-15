Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing some isolated showers this morning that will hang around today focusing mainly on the coastline. Thunderstorms are expected to spread inland this afternoon. Skies will stay overcast most of the day before lifting overnight. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and stay below average because of those rain showers. Along the coast, rip current risks are moderate so use caution when entering the water.

Rain chances drop over the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm toward 90 degrees. Clouds will stick around overhead on Saturday but produce less rain. As low pressure moves out of our area, rip currents will weaken to a low risk over the weekend.

Tropics are continuing to stay quiet.