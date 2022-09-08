Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with some offshore storms this morning and a couple could skirt our coastline. Temps are starting in the 60’s for most which is a nice break in the humidity!

An unsettled pattern is in store for us over the next couple of days as a front stalls out over our area. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase as this front wobbles to the north especially during the late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible at around 60% chance. The rain chance increases yet again for Friday to 80%. For the weekend and into next week, we stair-step down to the 40%-50% range. Drier air looks to be ahead next week.

Temps will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s for most with lows in the 60’s and 70’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking FOUR areas. Danielle is finally starting to weaken and has been downgraded to a tropical storm. On the other hand, Earl is rapidly strengthening already at category 2 strength. It is on track to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. We are also tracking two other areas in the tropics off the coast of Africa. One has a low chance and the other has a high chance for development, but these are very far away and we have plenty of time to watch. Currently no threats!