Scattered showers and storms likely this weekend, Three active systems in the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A passing shower will be possible overnight under and partly to mostly sky. Temperatures will hold in the lower and middle 70s.

The weekend will stay somewhat unsettled. Rain chances will hold at 60% for Saturday and 50% for Sunday. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average thanks to the extra clouds. Highs will reach the upper 80s with morning lows in the lower and middle 70s. Most of the rain will come during the second half of the day, but a few morning showers anear the coast will be possible.

Moisture values will surge again early next week. This will keep rain chances elevated in the 60-70% rain Monday through Wednesday. Keep the umbrellas handy!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna continues to slowly move west-northwest. The storm will likely become a hurricane Saturday morning as it moves closer to the Texas Gulf Coast. A landfall is expected Saturday afternoon. Hanna will bring up to 6-9” of rain.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to struggle in the Atlantic. The storm has been battling some dry air. The tropical storm will continue move west into the Caribbean this weekend. Strong wind shear will begin to take its toll on the system and Gonzalo is expected to weaken into a remnant low by the middle of next week.