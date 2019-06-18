Scattered showers and storms, High humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today stays muggy, sticky and warm. Highs top out in the 80s everywhere and humidity stays high. Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms move across the area in rounds. This morning starts with isolated showers, but by the late morning and early afternoon more widespread rain arrives. Later this evening we could see a few more showers and thunderstorms develop after the widespread rain passes. Rain coverage today will be near 60%. Today will be more wet than not the first half of the day.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the middle 70s.

The rest of the work-week stays humid with showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s and afternoons will be uncomfortably humid. Nights stay mild and muggy with lows only falling into the middle 70s each night.

The weekend brings lower rain chances, but hotter afternoons. Rain coverage goes down to 20% both Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb into the low and middle 90s.