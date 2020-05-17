Scattered showers and storms continue overnight and into tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s very similar to last night. Inland communities will stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s where the closer to the beaches will stay in the low 70’s.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will persist overnight and into tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be a little cooler in the upper 70’s to low-to-mid 80’s depending on who gets the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those will continue through tomorrow morning, starting to clear by the afternoon and evening.

After tomorrow, we will see sunshine with a few showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80’s by the end of the work week with rain chances decreasing.