Scattered showers and overcast skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The severe weather threat for the Gulf Coast has come to an end. The cleanup efforts will begin after several violent tornadoes brought damage and loss of life to Central Alabama. A cold front is sliding throughout our region this morning.

Tracking a few showers scattered across our region with a 30% chance of rain for the rest of your Friday. The unsettled weather and clouds kept our temperatures warm overnight. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s.



This will lead to a cloudy day with a south wind developing by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances will remain low for Saturday, but storms are looking more likely by Sunday. Next week’s rain chances are looking low with off and on chances for showers.