Scattered showers and muggy temperatures

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a rainy weekend ahead. A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be entering our region. Some areas could pick up to 4 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

We are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could bring some brief downpours. Highs will be in the low 80s, cloudy and muggy.  

There is a low risk for rip currents this weekend at the beach. Tomorrow there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of those thunderstorms could bring a few downpours to our area. Keep that umbrella handy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories