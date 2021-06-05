Scattered showers and muggy temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a rainy weekend ahead. A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be entering our region. Some areas could pick up to 4 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

We are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could bring some brief downpours. Highs will be in the low 80s, cloudy and muggy.

There is a low risk for rip currents this weekend at the beach. Tomorrow there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of those thunderstorms could bring a few downpours to our area. Keep that umbrella handy!