Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight, cool and dry New Year’s

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

The good news is the severe weather risk has continued to go down for our area. The bulk of it looks to be staying to our northwest. Overnight tonight we will see more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms along the approaching cold front. After this front passes, we will be left with cooler and drier air to start your work week! Most of us will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40’s tomorrow morning with highs only making it into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

We stay rain free for the first half of your week with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s and 40’s. So, your New Year’s Eve forecast looks chilly but dry!

As we move towards Wednesday night, we start to bump up those rain chances ahead of a warm front that will lift into our area from the Gulf. Rainy conditions will continue until Saturday where we will start to clear out.