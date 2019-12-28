Scattered showers and fog tonight, weather aware tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dipping into the mid-60’s. You can expect scattered showers to continue with patchy fog also possible after 10 pm.

Tomorrow we become weather aware due to a line of showers and thunderstorms heading towards our area along our next cold front. The News 5 area is under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5). This means that of the thunderstorms we do get, there is a low chance that one or two of them could become severe. The timing of this is late afternoon and evening. The main threat looks to be gusty winds, but an isolated spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Have a way to get warnings!

After the rain moves out Monday morning, we will cool down and clear out. While we have seen some inconsistencies with model forecasts for New Years Eve and New Years Day, it looks to be mostly dry with lows in the 30’s and 40’s overnight and highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s during the day!

Rain comes back into the mix towards the end of the week along an approaching warm front lifting from the Gulf.