Scattered rain tonight and tomorrow, warm and unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you have had a great start to your weekend.

Tonight we will see mild temperatures in the 60’s for most areas. Inland communities will stay in the lower 60’s where the coastline will be in the mid 60’s. Our skies will stay mostly cloudy with a SW wind, but light showers will be possible overnight.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80’s with mid-70’s near the coastline. Isolated showers will stick around tomorrow mainly before lunch near the coastline.

After tomorrow, we have a warm and unsettled week ahead! For your work week we will see a warming trend with the lower 80’s the beginning and mid-to-upper 80’s by the end and a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.