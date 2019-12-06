Scattered rain today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast! We’ve been on a great stretch of weather this week, but today brings changes.

As you head out the door make sure you take the umbrella or some sort of rain gear. Today brings showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The risk of severe weather is low as we’re not included in a risk category, but it’s something we’ll keep our eye on.

The chance wet weather finds you is 60%. It will also be mild. The day starts in the 50s in most location. By the afternoon we’ll reach the lower 70s for highs. Farther inland highs only reach the middle 60s.

The system that brings us rain today moves offshore by tomorrow. By tonight rain chances go down, but not completely. It will be cool, not cold tonight with lows in the middle 50s.

We get a couple of showers this weekend, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. Rain chances both days only are around 20%. If you have outdoor plans it’s just something to keep in mind. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s and it’s low 70s Sunday.

By Monday our next cold front will be approaching. The first half of the day brings a few showers, but we get showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. By Wednesday it’s just a few lingering showers and much cooler temperatures. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday look to only manage the middle and upper 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.