Scattered rain today, drier air ahead for Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off calm this morning with some light rain moving through our northern counties. We will see scattered showers and storms throughout the day, but overall, we will see less rain today than yesterday. Keep your umbrella handy just in case! Highs today will top out in the mid-80’s for most.

Tonight lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the coast under partly cloudy skies and mostly calm/light winds. Rain chances will fade this evening.

Some drier air moves in Friday bringing mostly sunny skies, but small rain chances return Saturday and Sunday (between 20% and 30%) ahead of our next system. These scattered showers and storms stay in place until the cold front works its way through Tuesday into Wednesday. After that, drier and cooler air will move in.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains busy with three systems we are tracking. First, we have Hurricane Sam which is still a major hurricane and will stay that way through Saturday. It will then move over the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic and slowly weaken. This is staying WELL east of the United States. Tropical Storm Victor formed Wednesday afternoon and is expected to become a hurricane Friday. It is also expected to stay in the Atlantic well east of the United States. There is also a disturbance west of Victor that has a low chance for development. No current threats to the United States.