Scattered rain possible tonight and Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a dreary day for the Gulf Coast with thick clouds and a few showers. The weather will remain unsettled tonight.

Clouds will stick around through the night with rain chances rising after 11 PM. WE anticipate scattered rain with a few embedded storms as a frontal boundary in the Gulf moves north. Temperatures will likely hold steady in the middle 50s through the night.

Plan on some scattered rain for the morning commute Wednesday. We anticipate some sun to return for the afternoon. That should kick highs in the middle 60s. Fewer showers and storms are expected for the end of the week.

Another strong cold front will bring another round of showers and storms to the Gulf Coast Saturday. Some strong storms will be possible. Cooler, more seasonable air will arrive by Sunday.