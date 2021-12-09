Scattered showers this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most will stay dry through this morning, but starting after lunch, passing showers are possible. Temperatures are starting chilly for some in the 30’s in our northern communities with our coastal areas close to 50 degrees. Highs today will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tonight, we keep a small chance for some showers overnight as lows drop to the mid-to-upper 60’s. This is about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year.

We keep a small rain chance for Friday with warm and humid conditions as our next system approaches. A cold front will be sitting just outside of our northwestern counties Saturday morning and will march through throughout the afternoon with lingering showers until the evening. This timing could still change, but we will continue to keep you updated. There is also a small chance for one or two strong storms with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

After that system moves out, we are looking at sunshine finally returning for Sunday with much cooler air moving in. Highs Sunday into next week will only reach the 60’s with lows in the 40’s. The sunshine looks to linger through at least midweek.