Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –

Once again, we start out with coastal showers and storms. Temps are in the 70’s with very humid conditions.

Similar to yesterday, scattered showers and storms will be possible at the coast during the morning spreading inland throughout the day. We cannot rule out a couple of strong storms with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Flooding is also a possibility with storms that move over the same locations.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s this afternoon. Storms fade this evening as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay high today and tomorrow before decreasing somewhat this weekend (30%-40%). Highs will stay in the 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are still tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The good news is this now has less than a 10% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.