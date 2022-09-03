MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had a few scattered storms throughout the day, but most places north of the coastline managed to stay fairly dry.

Cloud cover dominated the back half of the day, but we should have only a few clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s. For Sunday, more storms are possible with rain chances at 60 percent. Temperatures will reach into the mid- to upper-80’s across the Gulf Coast.

Labor Day has been trending drier over the past few days, but a few isolated storms are still possible into the afternoon. The pattern will remain unsettled throughout the next week with scattered storms possible each day. Temperatures will begin to cool off heading into the latter portion of the work week.

The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Danielle still slowly moving in the northern Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Earl moving just north of the Leeward Islands. Both of these systems do not pose any threat to the United States!