MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

A few showers dot the coast this morning, but most places are just seeing clouds this morning. Throughout the day, we will clear some of the clouds from the area, but scattered storms will keep some of the cloud cover into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm into the upper-80’s with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast. Tonight will bring more seasonable temperatures into the low-70’s.

Drier conditions are expected over the next week with a cold front passage set to move through the region on Monday. Rain chances will be elevated for Monday as this system passes through the area at around 50 percent, but they will drop to between 10 and 20 percent for the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay seasonable into the upper-80’s even with the cold front passage, so you can expect warm conditions over the entire next week.

In the tropics, we are still watching Hurricane Earl as it moves off to the northeast and further away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast. There is one area of possible development to watch in the eastern Atlantic, but this still has a low chance of development over the next five days.