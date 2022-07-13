Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We continue to track low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast that is bringing us these higher rain chances this week. The good news is, NHC says that the chance of that low pressure turning into a tropical depression or storm is very unlikely (only 10% chance).

Regardless of development, we will still see tropical moisture being streamed into our area which will continue these higher chance of showers and storms. This morning, we are tracking coastal rain with some strong storms embedded that will linger into the early afternoon. Later this afternoon and evening, a cluster of storms is expected to move in from the north along a weak front that will move south overnight. This morning, afternoon, and evening, some of the storms that do occur could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

This low pressure will linger along our coastline for the next several days which means the rain sticks around. With already saturated soil, flooding is a concern. There is also still a HIGH RISK for rip currents at the beach through the rest of the week. Stay out of the water! Temperatures will stay at or below average in the 80’s for most. Rain chances drop a little bit for the weekend, but still stay elevated.