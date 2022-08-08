MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The rest of the week is looking unsettled. Deep tropical moisture will lead to scattered downpours.

Showers will continue to slowly wind down as we press ahead through the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue. Temperatures will hold in the 70s and 80s through the evening. A stray shower will be possible with more showers developing along the coast by sunrise.

Deep tropical moisture remains leading to a healthy coverage of showers and storms. Showers and storms will be widely scattered starting near the coast and drifting inland through the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

This unsettled, active weather will continue through most of the week. Locally heavy rain will be possible. A cold front will sneak south approaching Lower Alabama by the weekend. Some drier air aloft may sneak in for the Saturday and Sunday dropping the rain chance.



TROPICS

We continue to monitor Invest 97, an area of disturbed weather moving through the Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa. The environment will be favorable for slow development this week. A tropical depression or tropical storm could form by the end of the week.

Currently, the system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast. The disturbance will approach the Lesser Antilles by the weekend. We should have a much clearer picture of its long-term track by then.