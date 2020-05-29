Scattered downpours likely Friday, Drier pattern settling in through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Extra cloudiness will stick around overnight as moisture begins to surge. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will rise by Friday morning as storms move in from the west.

Friday will be an unsettled day on the Gulf Coast. Anticipate a morning round of thunderstorms. Although widespread severe weather is not anticipated, some strong wind gusts will be possible. Rain chances will drop by midday, but we do anticipate pop-up showers and storms after 2 PM. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s. It will feel quite steamy with high humidity.

Drier air aloft will begin to move in for the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s with morning lows in the middle 60s. Rain chances will rise again by the middle of next week.