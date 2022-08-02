MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet Tuesday on the Gulf Coast with numerous showers and storms. We anticipate more sunshine and less rain as we move ahead into the rest of the week and the weekend.

The heaviest downpours will come to an end with some scattered rain lingering through the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the evening. Overnight temperatures will remain on the mild and seasonable side. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

Moisture levels will slowly drop as we press into the middle of the work week. Expect another batch of showers and storms. The coverage likely won’t be as widespread as Tuesday, but heavy, slow-moving downpours will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most of the region.

Rain chances continue to drop for Thursday and Friday to 30%. Highs will run warmer reaching the lower 90s. Isolated storms will continue into the weekend.