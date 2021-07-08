Scattered downpours again tomorrow, Rain chances drop by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We managed to develop isolated storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will stay elevated Friday before dropping for the weekend.

Showers and storms are expected to slowly wind down through the evening with rain chances dropping to 10% after 10 PM. Scattered clouds will remain along with seasonable humidity. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s inland to the middle and upper 70s at the coast.

Moisture levels look to remain high for Friday. This will result in another round of showers and storms. Most of the rain will come during the midday and afternoon hours. Storms will wind down though the evening. Highs will manage to reach the middle and upper 80s.

An upper-level ridge will begin building into the Gulf Coast this weekend. This should finally drive rain chances down. We will not eliminate the rain chances, but we will see only spotty showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday.