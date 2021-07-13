Scattered Daily Storms and Steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical moisture will lead to high humidity and steamy afternoons through the middle of the workweek. Mornings will begin muggy with the potential for some patchy fog. Isolated showers and storms will begin at the coast in the morning. The rain chances will pick up through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values over 100.

Moisture will rise for Thursday and Friday leading to a better coverage of showers and storms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Models do indicate some slightly drier air by the weekend.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way over the next 5 days.