Scattered clouds with daily rain chances ahead for the weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cloudy and wet end to the week with pockets of heavy rain. More unsettled weather lies ahead.

Areas of rain will slowly wind down as we move through Friday evening. An isolated shower will be possible overnight with temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the south.

Normal summertime weather is expected for the Gulf Coast this weekend. Expect seasonable mornings with temperatures in the 70s. Midday and afternoon downpours will develop. Rain chances will hold around 40-50%. Any storms that form will produce locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some brief high wind gusts.

Next week is looking particularly wet. A front will approach and stall out leading to a deep tropical air mass. This will lead to on and off showers and storms.