Scattered clouds and higher humidity tonight, Rain chances rising as Delta approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – All eyes on Hurricane Delta as it moves through the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Our part of the Gulf Coast will likely see some outmost effects from the storm.

Humidity has been slowly rising and will continue through the overnight hours. Scattered clouds will continue through the evening. Temperatures will run milder. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the east.

Scattered clouds will continue for Thursday as Hurricane Delta moves north through the Gulf. Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop during the afternoon hours for Thursday. Locally heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Waves activity will increase Friday as Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana Gulf Coast. 6-10-foot waves will be possible and a storm surge of 1-3 feet will be possible during high tides. Showers and storms associated with outer bands will be a concern Friday night through Saturday morning. They could present an isolated tornado threat. Conditions will improve late Saturday through Sunday.