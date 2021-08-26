Scattered afternoon storms with seasonable temperatures, eye on tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off quiet this morning with only a few coastal showers here and there, but most are dry with temperatures in the 70’s. Later on today, we will see scattered afternoon showers and storms, but they will be very hit or miss at 40% chance. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 70’s under partly cloudy skies. Whatever storms are left by sunset will fade as the evening goes on.

For your Friday we keep a 50% rain chance with highs in the 80’s and 90’s yet again, but your weekend forecast will be highly dependent on the eventual track of the system we are tracking in the Caribbean.

TROPICS: We are currently tracking THREE disturbances in the tropics. The first two are in the Atlantic….One has a high chance for development while the other has a low chance. We are watching them, but they are not currently a threat to our neighborhood. All eyes are on the third disturbance that is currently in the Caribbean. It now has a 90% chance for development within 2 and 5 days. A tropical depression is likely to form later today or tomorrow before it heads into the Gulf this weekend. After that, the track is uncertain and models are not in agreement because the system has not yet formed. The Hurricane Hunters are set to fly into the storm later today. We will keep you updated!