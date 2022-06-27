MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The oppressive heat is over for the Gulf Coast. Higher rain chances this week will lead to seasonable temperatures.

Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening hours. Scattered clouds will remain through the night along with seasonably warm temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Coastal communities will fall into the upper 70s.

A weak frontal boundary will slip in from the north Tuesday. Expect isolated afternoon storms to develop. A better storm coverage will favor inland locations. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Moisture will climb for the middle of the week leading to a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Morning, midday, and afternoon rain will be possible. Highs will run cooler with more clouds around. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

The tropics are quite busy. A trough feature in the Gulf of Mexico will slide west towards Texas. The development chances are low with this system.

Another area approaching the Windward Islands has a high chance of development. A tropical system is forecast to develop this week as it slides west through the Caribbean. Thankfully, this system poses no threat to the northern Gulf Coast.

A third area will approach the Windward and Leeward Islands late this week. The chance remains low that this system will develop.