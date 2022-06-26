MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a couple rounds possible throughout the day. One round will move through the area in the morning hours, and then more will be possible heading into the afternoon. Storms will be scattered, but widespread. Thankfully, temperatures will only be able to reach into the low-90’s due to this system.

Our temperatures will be close to normal over the next week. Highs will sit in the low-90’s throughout the week with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the week. Rip current risk will also remain low over the next few days.

In the tropics, we are tracking two developments. One is in the tropical Atlantic off the western coast of Africa and has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. Right now, models have this storm moving into Central America and not impacting the Gulf Coast. Another formation is in the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas coastline. This has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days and will likely not form anytime soon as the area of low pressure drifts to the west.