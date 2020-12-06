Scattered afternoon showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are starting to see overcast skies across our region. There is a 40% chance of seeing rain today with scattered showers in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

We are not expecting many thunderstorms or severe weather. The rain will most likely be light in nature. After the rain moves out tomorrow night, next week will be cooler and drier with lows in the 30’s and 40’s and highs in the 50’s and 60’s. You will be able to put that umbrella away because there will be plenty of sunshine!