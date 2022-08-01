Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast, and happy Monday!

Starting with the big picture, this week looks just like typical summertime across the Southeast with daily afternoon showers and storms and seasonable temps in the 90’s.

Today, we start quiet, but scattered showers and storms become possible mainly this afternoon. We do have a bit more moisture in the area, so we will see more storms today than we saw this weekend. It is summertime, so while no organized severe weather is expected, some strong storms are possible with lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

Highs today will be right where they should be in the upper 80’s at the coast and lower 90’s inland. Storms will fade this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay between 50% and 60% through Wednesday before slowly dropping back for the weekend. Temps stay seasonable or just below average in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The tropics are quiet.