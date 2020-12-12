Scattered Afternoon Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are seeing scattered showers across our region this afternoon. Overall there is a 50% chance of rain today with highs in the mid 70s.

An isolated storm will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Another batch of rain will likely move through late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will cool off for the start of next week. Highs will hover near 60.

Another push of cool air is forecast to arrive for the back half of next week. Lows may flirt with the freezing mark with highs in the 50s.