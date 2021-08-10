Scattered afternoon downpours expected for the rest of the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Spotty showers and storms will be the story for the rest of the week. We are closely monitoring the tropics with a system working through the Caribbean.

Isolated to scattered tropical downpours will continue through the evening. Most of the rain will wind down after 7 PM. Scattered clouds will linger into the night. Seasonable humidity is expected with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 70s.

Our summertime weather pattern looks to continue through mid-week. Temperatures will climb quickly through the first half of the day. Highs will reach the lower 90s early in the afternoon. Scattered downpours will begin around lunchtime and continue into the afternoon.

We don’t anticipate any major changes in the weather pattern. Scattered storm chances will stick round through the weekend.

We continue to monitor the progress of what will likely become Tropical Storm Fred. The storm will continue moving west-northwest. Significant land interaction with the Greater Antilles will likely keep the system weak through the end of the week.

Some organization and intensification are possible by the weekend as the storm emerges into the Gulf of Mexico. The long-range forecast is still uncertain. Residents along the Central and Eastern Gulf Coasts will need to pay attention to this storm.