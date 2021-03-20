Saying hello to Spring, mostly cloudy start to our day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting off with temperatures in the low 50s across our region. We are seeing mostly cloudy conditions and the clouds will stick around throughout the majority of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Winds will become northeasterly.

Overnight, the skies are expected to clear with a mostly sunny setup for Sunday! Temperatures will be warming in the upper 60s tomorrow. A great beach forecast with low risk for rip currents.

The pattern will become unsettled again Tuesday through Thursday next week. Models paint in multiple rounds of showers and storms. Severe weather is possible, but exact timing and impacts are uncertain.