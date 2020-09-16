Sally departs, Drier conditions likely to build in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sally is now pulling away from the Gulf Coast, but its impact will be felt for quite some time. Thankfully, we are looking forward to a quiet weather pattern.

Tropical Storm Sally will continue to weaken as it moves through east central Alabama and central Georgia. AS it moves away, conditions will continue to improve over the Gulf Coast. Clouds will stick around along with some spotty showers overnight. Breezes will be steady out of the northwest. Overnight lows in the 70s will be common.

Scattered clouds will stick around through Thursday with drier air aloft. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s. A cold front will move through the wrap up the week. Forecast models point to some cooler temperatures by the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with morning lows in the 60s.