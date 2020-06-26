Saharan Dust, stray afternoon shower possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The Saharan Dust continues to make a dusty haze up in our sky. The main impacts may result in flaring up allergies. This afternoon there is only a 20% chance of a stray shower or two.

It is going to be steamy as well this afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits. Our high temperature today is 90 degrees with high humidity. This afternoon might feel uncomfortable.

Tomorrow we will be weather aware as most of our region is under a marginal risk for severe weather. A few afternoon thunderstorms could become strong producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail. The threat for tornadoes is low but we can’t rule out a stray tornado.

From Sunday through next week there will be chances of afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.