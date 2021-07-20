Rounds of Thunderstorms Continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After another wet day yesterday, we get another day with high rain chances. Out the door this morning there will be isolated showers around and it will be muggy. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop from late morning through the afternoon. The chance that wet weather finds you is 80%. Like yesterday, storms will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. With saturated grounds, localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Outside of storms, there will be some sunshine as highs climb to the mid and upper 80s, but it will feel steamier.

Rain chances drop slightly tonight but will stay above 50% as lows fall back to the low and mid 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be likely for the next couple of days with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will begin to resemble somewhat normal levels by the end of the week through the weekend with highs remaining near 90.

The tropics are quiet.