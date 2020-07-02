Rounds of Summertime Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A trough of low pressure and front moving into the Southeast U.S will bring unsettled weather to end the week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely for the rest of the week. Most of the storm activity will come during the afternoons, but morning and nighttime showers will remain possible, especially with how much moisture there is.

Some storms will be strong and in the western half of the area, a few may become severe. The main threat if a storm were to become severe would be damaging winds. The threat of any tornadoes is very low. Be weather aware.

Temperatures will be seasonable as highs will reach to near 90 and lows will continue in the mid-70s. Heat index values during the days will be around 100.

The weather won’t bring many changes for the Independence Day weekend. Elevated rain chances and seasonable temperatures will continue. If you have plans, have a backup to move inside just in case. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, but multiple and consecutive rounds of rain will be possible.

As we move into next week rain chances will ease back slightly and we’ll return to more typical summertime levels.

The tropics are quiet.