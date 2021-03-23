Rounds of Heavy Rain; Weather Aware Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

After a gorgeous start to the week, changes arrive today. A Flash Flood Watch for our central and western communities begins later today as we could see rounds of heavy rain today through Thursday.

We will see a few passing showers through the first half of the day, but rain chances will increase as the day goes on. Temperatures start mild and most will end up in the lower 70s. From the afternoon into the evening a round of showers and thunderstorms will move in. Times of heavy rain are likely and an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out in our western communities.

Rounds of rain will continue tomorrow through Thursday. Like today, a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out in our western communities tomorrow. On Thursday the entire area will be included in at least a slight risk for severe storms which is level 2 of 5 and means scattered severe storms will be possible. In our northwestern communities, it’s a level 3 enhanced risk.

Through Thursday night most will have picked up 2-4″ of rain. Within the southernmost portion of the Flash Flood Watch 5-10″ of rain is forecast. Daytime highs will be in the 70s while overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Rain chances will run slightly lower Friday into Saturday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible. This unsettled pattern will begin to break down as we round out the weekend.