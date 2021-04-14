Rounds of Heavy Rain and Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Pack the umbrella as you head out the door.

Today starts mostly dry and cool, but rain chances will increase as the day goes on. By midday into the afternoon, most of the News 5 area will find wet weather. There will be times of downpours and isolated severe storms will be possible. If a storm were to become severe the main concern would be the potential for damaging winds, but hail and a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. Highs today will be in the mid-70s.

We’ll continue to see more rounds of rain the next few days. It won’t be non-stop rain 100% of the time, but within rounds of rain, there could be downpours with a few strong storms. The Flash Flood Watch for Baldwin, Mobile, George, and Jackson Counties continues through tomorrow. Through Friday most spots will pick up 1-3″ of additional rainfall. Temperatures will run a little below normal with highs in the low to mid-70s while lows will mainly be in the 50s.

Rain chances will begin to run lower by the end of the weekend into next week.